Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
The Worcshop
243 Stafford Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation
154 Moody Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Cornie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Cornie


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Cornie Obituary
Steven Shawn Cornie. 55

WORCESTER - Steven Shawn Cornie, 55, of Worcester died Monday September 23rd with his loving family at his side after a long, valiant struggle with cancer. He is survived by his father, James A. Cornie and his step-mother Ruth A. Ryals of Cambridge, his step-daughter, Maria Karolena Rodrigues DeOlivera and his estranged wife, Helen Lokhmanenko, both of Framingham; his sister, Celeste Riffe and her husband, Dave of New Stanton, PA; two step-brothers, Mark Ryals and his wife, Amy of Newton and Kenneth Ryals and his wife, Eleni of Tyngsboro; and five nephews and nieces.

He was born in Middletown, CT on October 14, 1963. His mother was the late Norma (Kirtland) Cornie. He lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Texas, California and Idaho before moving back to Massachusetts to work for his father and with his step-brother, Mark at Metal Matrix Cast Composites, a high-tech foundry in Waltham. Steve contributed greatly to the advancement of the technology. Later, as an entrepreneurial engineer, Steve was co-founder of The Worcshop in Worcester, fulfilling a dream of creating a collaborative work space offering tools, training and mentorship.

A memorial service will be held on his birthday, Monday, October 14th at The Worcshop, 243 Stafford Street, Worcester at 7:00 p.m. Conversation, memories and light bites will be shared from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A second memorial and celebration of his life will be held on November 18, 2019 at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, 154 Moody Street, Waltham, MA from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. (see website for directions). O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now