Steven Shawn Cornie. 55
WORCESTER - Steven Shawn Cornie, 55, of Worcester died Monday September 23rd with his loving family at his side after a long, valiant struggle with cancer. He is survived by his father, James A. Cornie and his step-mother Ruth A. Ryals of Cambridge, his step-daughter, Maria Karolena Rodrigues DeOlivera and his estranged wife, Helen Lokhmanenko, both of Framingham; his sister, Celeste Riffe and her husband, Dave of New Stanton, PA; two step-brothers, Mark Ryals and his wife, Amy of Newton and Kenneth Ryals and his wife, Eleni of Tyngsboro; and five nephews and nieces.
He was born in Middletown, CT on October 14, 1963. His mother was the late Norma (Kirtland) Cornie. He lived in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Texas, California and Idaho before moving back to Massachusetts to work for his father and with his step-brother, Mark at Metal Matrix Cast Composites, a high-tech foundry in Waltham. Steve contributed greatly to the advancement of the technology. Later, as an entrepreneurial engineer, Steve was co-founder of The Worcshop in Worcester, fulfilling a dream of creating a collaborative work space offering tools, training and mentorship.
A memorial service will be held on his birthday, Monday, October 14th at The Worcshop, 243 Stafford Street, Worcester at 7:00 p.m. Conversation, memories and light bites will be shared from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. A second memorial and celebration of his life will be held on November 18, 2019 at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, 154 Moody Street, Waltham, MA from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. (see website for directions). O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019