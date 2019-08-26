|
Steven P. DeGrechie, 61
WHITMAN - Steven P. DeGrechie, 61, of Whitman passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2019 after a long illness. Steve was the loving husband of Ann for 31 years.
With a passion for helping others, Steve was a human resources entrepreneur, business owner, and 1997 graduate of Eastern Nazarene College.
An avid outdoorsman, he through-hiked the Appalachian Trail and scaled many peaks throughout New England. He was also an active member of Toastmasters International, his church choir, men's cancer support group, and many other community and civic organizations.
Born in Worcester to the late Edward and Eleanor, he is survived by sisters Patricia (Quinn) and husband Joe, Joanne (Raker) and husband Bill, son Matthew, daughter-in-law Stephanie, granddaughter Kyrie, many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 5 to 8pm in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St (Rt. 58 at the rotary) Whitman.
A celebration of Steven's life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Steven to BID-Plymouth Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 0202345
For online condolences and directions please visit
www.blanchardfc.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019