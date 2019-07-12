|
Steven A Drake, 71
Worcester - Steven A. Drake, 71 of Worcester passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 11th 2019 after being stricken ill at home.
Steven was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury. He was also an active participant of scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Steve proudly served six years in the Massachusetts National Guard.
Steve was a long time employee of the Friendly's Corporation, where he was promoted to district manager and managed properties throughout Worcester County. He was a hard worker and treated his workers with dignity and was highly respected by his peers. He also was the owner and operator of the former Colonial Steakhouse in Barre. For many years he delivered newspapers for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Steve was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his best friend Al Gerard. Steve also enjoyed playing slots at Twin Rivers Casino. He was also very proud of his garden and would talk to anybody about his blueberry, blackberry and raspberry plants. Steve loved dogs and had several throughout his life. His Australian Sheep dog Buttercup will sorely miss him. Steve's true passion was his family. He enjoyed the family gatherings on birthdays and holidays. Steve was always warm and goodhearted and made all feel special.
He was predeceased by his parents, David and Grace (Tomasello) Drake as well as a brother David Drake, Jr., who was killed in action in Viet Nam. Steve is survived by his children, Tina Bouvier Padavano and her husband David Padavano of Spencer, Tracy Carbone and her husband Peter of Oakham, Toni Berthiaume and her husband Jeff of Spencer. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Anthony and Jaclyn Bouvier of
Worcester, Kelsey Wicker of Oakham, and Joey, Matthew, and Max Berthiaume of Spencer. He also leaves his brother Dennis Drake and his wife Sheila of Worcester, his former wife Jackie Fyrberg and her husband George of Spencer, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends including his best friend Al Gerard and his wife Janet, as well as his dog and faithful friend and companion Buttercup. Steve touched many lives and will be missed by friends and family alike.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Monday, July 15th 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Tuesday, July 16th from the funeral home with a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd where his celebration of christen burial will be held at 10:00 am. Burial with Military honors will follow in St John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Second Chance Animal Services, 111 Young Road, P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515, United States. www.secondchanceanimals.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019