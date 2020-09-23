1/1
Steven Faber
1955 - 2020
Steven Faber, 65

Northbridge - Steven Faber, 65, died Tuesday, September 22, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center. He is survived by his parents, Albert and Nancy (Bakker) Faber; a sister, Jean Gjeltema, and her husband, Robert, all of Northbridge; a brother, Paul Faber, and his wife, Trudy, of Grand Rapids, MI; and seven nieces and nephews.

Steven was born in Northbridge, July 17. 1955, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Northbridge High School in 1973, and he attended Calvin College.

A heating and air conditioning technician and installer, Steven worked at J. J. Bafaro in Worcester before becoming disabled ten years ago,

A truly social individual, Steven enjoyed being with his family and friends, and he loved being outdoors, working in his yard.

Funeral Services for Steven will be held privately, and there are no Calling Hours.

The Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations are requested to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215. To leave condolences, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
