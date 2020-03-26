|
Steven P. Ide, 62
Dudley - Steven P. Ide, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was constantly surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Southbridge on December 16, 1957.
He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 32 years, Marilyn (Sims) Ide. His 5 children, Son Steven Jr. and wife Tracy of Dudley; Daughter Melissa Daniels and partner Bill of Rochdale; Son Timothy Magierowski-Howe and husband Nick of Leominster; Daughter Rebecca Ide and partner Bruce of Thompson, CT; and Daughter Samantha Ide and partner Keith of Southbridge. His grandchildren, Adam and Tommy Ide, Maddi and Jordan Daniels and Alice Myotte. He also leaves his companion Margie, the cat who kept him company throughout his days homebound. She gave him great comfort and never talked back.
He also leaves behind his 4 brothers and 5 sisters, Brenda Allen of Charlton, Eugene Ide Jr. and wife Brigid of CA, April Laughlin and husband Ed of FL, Christine McTigue and husband David of Charlton, Jeffrey Ide and partner Marcy of Webster, Jodi Sawyer and husband Paul of W. Brookfield, Roxann Tetreau and husband Jim of Dudley, David Ide and wife Jaimie of AL, and Max Rockatansky and wife Tena of CT. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
His lifelong friends Dan Hebert, Terrence Miner, Jack Kavorkian, Scott Gale and Jimmy Williams. His longtime dear friend, ex-wife, Colleen O'Neil and partner Rick Fontaine.
He also leaves behind his large "family" of close friends – too numerous to mention but you know who you are!! He truly loved and cherished each and every one of you.
Steve graduated from Shepherd Hill Regional High School in 1975 with the "Highest Temperature" in his class! He has worked in the vending business for over 40 years, starting with Stevens Automatic Sales and ending with Brightside Amusements, becoming partners with friends Brian Stone and Peter Camasso, and would like to thank them for all the love and support they have given throughout this battle. He serviced juke boxes, pinball, video games and pool tables. He loved his work and made many wonderful friends throughout the years.
Steve played softball for 35 years in the Southbridge and Spencer Leagues. He was a proud member and Past President of the Southbridge Lions Club for 16 years and truly loved all his brother Lions. We would like to thank the Southbridge Lions for all the love, support, kindness, generosity and friendship of all the Lions and their partners.
Steve was predeceased by his loving parents Eugene H. Ide and Josephine H. (Porter) Ide.
In luie? louie? Oh, "What the Dickens"….In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Southbridge Lions Club, Charity Account, PO Box 622, Southbridge, MA 01550.
The family would like to thank Dr. Seidler and all the wonderful staff at the Southbridge Cancer Center, Dr. Bathini and staff at UMass, the Trial Team of Dr. Andrea Bullock, Laura and Shelby at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, and the Hospice nurses Tara and Holly for their care and support.
A special heartfelt Thank You to Ruben Rios for the countless trips into Boston and staying by his side the whole day during his treatments.
Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA is handling arrangements. Due to the current precautions, services will be private. The family would like you to pay your respects by sharing your condolences and memories online at sansoucyfuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020