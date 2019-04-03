|
Steven M. LaFlash, 64
WORCESTER - Steven M. LaFlash, 64, of Worcester died peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a brief illness with his family at his side. He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Richardson) LaFlash.
Born in Whitinsville, the son of Norman J. and Catherine C. (Prew) LaFlash, and his Step Mother Patricia (Mackey) LaFlash. Steven was raised in Worcester where he attended Worcester Technical School. In 1972 Steven enlisted in the United States Marines and served for two years. Soon after, he began working for Citgo, Hebert Candies and later for the Worcester Envelope Company where he worked for a number of years prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife Kathleen, Steven is survived by his daughter Lee-Ann Varanai, son Leo Jette; grandchildren Kathleen Jette, Dean Duprey; siblings Norman P. LaFLash, Sr. and his wife Lori, Jeffrey A. LaFlash and his companion Sonya, Ann M. Mosher and her companion Bob, Norma J. Tsutsui, Donna M. LaFlash and her companion Roger, Daniel L. LaFlash and his wife Jennifer, Thomas J. LaFlash and his wife Heather, Laurie A. LaFlash and her husband Shane, Sharron A. Robideau and her husband Michael; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A kind-hearted person who was always happy and smiling is how he will be most remembered by his family and friends. Steve, loved music, bowling, playing cards, the Steelers and most of all his Yankees. He truly enjoyed playing practical jokes and was quick witted, but it was always in good fun. He truly felt blessed when he was surrounded by his family. As he grew up, he had a family of his own and the love of family he had grew even more. He was most happy spending time with his children and grandchildren as they came into their own.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Steven's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019