Steven J. Lysik, 67
RUTLAND/NORTHBOROUGH - Steven J. Lysik, 67, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of Joseph R. and Isabel A. (Garofoli) Lysik and had lived most of his life in Northboro before moving to Rutland in 2015.
Steven leaves his three children, Michael Nuzzolilo of Leominster, Michele Jaillet of Rutland and Meghan Durning of Holliston; his sister, Donna Gillis of Princeton; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Steve proudly served in the Army National Guard for six years before being honorable discharged in 1975. He was a metal fabricator for over twenty-five years at Lusignan Brothers in Worcester before retiring in 2012. Steve was a devoted father who would do anything for his family. Steven had a love for music enjoying many concerts with his daughters over the years. He enjoyed heading out to the Quabbin to fish with a couple of Schlitz, playing pool, and watching NASCAR. He will be greatly missed.
"Life is made out of moments. if you smile or cried the important part is that you LIVED THEM."
At Steven's request there are no services. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Why Me, Sherry's House, 1152 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01602. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019