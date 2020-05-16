|
Steven R, Macduff, Sr. 62
Worcester - Steven R. Macduff Sr., 62 of Worcester passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father and friend.
Born in Marlborough, Steven was the son of Donald H. Macduff, Sr., and Jane L (Tee) Macduff. He graduated from Assabet High School. He then met and married the love of his life, Deborah L. Rivers. They married on June 8th, 1980, and they raised their family in Worcester for the next 40 years.
Steven began working as a teenager for his father and grandfather in the business his grandfather founded, Howell Macduff Co., Inc. later becoming president and owner.
Steven is survived by his love, Deborah and their three sons, Steven R. Macduff, Jr., his wife Shannon and their children, Colton and Kyler of Durham, CT, Timothy F. Macduff, his wife Kristy and their daughters, Anabella and Avery of Sutton, Andrew Macduff, his wife Alyssa and a grandson on the way of Newburyport; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A brother, Donald H Macduff, Jr predeceased him.
Steven was a 35 yr. member of Brown Square Civic association, and the Worcester, Marlborough, and Leominster Eagles Clubs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his summers in Newburyport boating. He also enjoyed football, and all types of sports.
Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Worcester FOE 4311 Heart Fund, 53 Norfolk Street, Worcester, MA 01604. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020