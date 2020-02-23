|
|
Steven C. Santos, 32
WORCESTER - Steven C. Santos, 32 of Worcester, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Steven was born in Worcester, a son of the late Carmelo Santos. He went to North High School and has lived in Worcester all his life. Steven worked in the deli department for Price Chopper and was a chef for Texas Roadhouse. He loved music, playing the guitar and drums, cooking and singing.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Delaney Santos of Sturbridge; his mother, Lynn (Turner) Mojica-Santos of Worcester; two brothers, Raymond Mojica and Carmelo Santos both of Worcester; five sisters, Elisa Mojica and her husband Juan Vera of Worcester, Elaine, Diana, Lisa and Marjorie Santos; many nieces and nephews including, Brianna Guzman, Jacob and Jayden Vera, Noah Riley Mojica; two uncles, Richard Santos of Worcester and Steven Turner of Paxton; four aunts, Denise Dahdouh, Gail Rawlston and her husband Timothy and Maria Turner all of Worcester, Jean Marie Munoz of Millbury; many cousins. He is predeceased by his son, Riley R. Santos; his maternal grandparents, Homer and Joan Turner; his paternal grandparents, Carmelo and Evelia Pagan Santos; an aunt, Jeannette Santos.
Services for Steven will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 am in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. To share your thoughts and memories of Steven, please visit his personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020