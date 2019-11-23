|
Steven R. Stockwell, 56
LEICESTER - Steven R. Stockwell,56, of Parker St., died Friday, Nov. 22 in Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer.
He leaves his beloved wife of 27 years, Susan E. (Wheeler) Stockwell, his sons; David J. Feeley, Jr. of No.Grafton, Cesar A. Stockwell and David F. Stockell both of Leicester, his daughters Kaleigh R. Comer and her husband Joshua of Worcester and Courtney R. Stockwell of Leicester, his parents Roy and Gloria (Nickolas) Stockwell of Worcester, his grandson Joshua Comer, Jr. a brother Charles Stockwell and his wife Sandra of Leicester, brother in law; Brian Wheeler and his wife Diane of Northbridge, mother in law; Louisa Wheeler-Alexiades of Whitinsville, nieces; Katelyn Stockwell of Worcester and Emily Wheeler of Northbridge, and a nephew Jacob Wheeler of Northbridge. He is predeceased by his son Zachary S. Stockwell in 1992.
Steve was a senior network IT engineer for BJ's Wholesale Club-Corporate Office in Westboro for the past 20 years prior to taking ill. He was a longtime Soccer Coach for the Leicester Middle School and also Leicester Youth Soccer. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved his Mustang's.
He was born in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School and later received an associate's degree from Quinsigamond Community College both in Worcester.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. Funeral services and burial in Evergreen Cemetery, E.Brookfield are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th. Flr., Brookline, MA 02445 or Dana-Farber.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019