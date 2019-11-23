Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MORIN FUNERAL HOME
1131 Main St.
Leicester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Stockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Stockwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Stockwell Obituary
Steven R. Stockwell, 56

LEICESTER - Steven R. Stockwell,56, of Parker St., died Friday, Nov. 22 in Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer.

He leaves his beloved wife of 27 years, Susan E. (Wheeler) Stockwell, his sons; David J. Feeley, Jr. of No.Grafton, Cesar A. Stockwell and David F. Stockell both of Leicester, his daughters Kaleigh R. Comer and her husband Joshua of Worcester and Courtney R. Stockwell of Leicester, his parents Roy and Gloria (Nickolas) Stockwell of Worcester, his grandson Joshua Comer, Jr. a brother Charles Stockwell and his wife Sandra of Leicester, brother in law; Brian Wheeler and his wife Diane of Northbridge, mother in law; Louisa Wheeler-Alexiades of Whitinsville, nieces; Katelyn Stockwell of Worcester and Emily Wheeler of Northbridge, and a nephew Jacob Wheeler of Northbridge. He is predeceased by his son Zachary S. Stockwell in 1992.

Steve was a senior network IT engineer for BJ's Wholesale Club-Corporate Office in Westboro for the past 20 years prior to taking ill. He was a longtime Soccer Coach for the Leicester Middle School and also Leicester Youth Soccer. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved his Mustang's.

He was born in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School and later received an associate's degree from Quinsigamond Community College both in Worcester.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. Funeral services and burial in Evergreen Cemetery, E.Brookfield are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th. Flr., Brookline, MA 02445 or Dana-Farber.org.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -