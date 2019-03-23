|
Stuart B. Anderson, Sr., 79
SUTTON - Stuart B. Anderson, Sr., 79, a longtime resident of Sutton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital with his beloved family by his side.
Stu was born in Millbury, a son of the late Harris T. and Cora (Masso) Anderson where he grew up and was a graduate of Millbury High School. He later moved to Sutton where he has lived for the past 52 years. Stu worked as an electrician for Coghlin Electric Company. During his almost 45-year career, Stu worked across Massachusetts on many large construction projects as an Electrical Project Manager retiring in 2008. He loved his work and was proud of the people that worked with him. Some of his favorite projects were Shrewsbury High School, St. Vincent Hospital, the Lazare Research Building at UMass Medical Center and State Street Bank & Trust in North Grafton.
Stu was a member of the First Congregational Church of Sutton where he previously was a church deacon. He was also a 55-year member of the IBEW Local 96, an Eagle Scout, a Mason of the Olive Branch in Millbury, and the Sutton Lions Club. Stu was an avid golfer with an amazing five "Holes in One" in his career. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Jane, spending time with his entire family, and getting together with the "Millennium Five." Stu was an amazing person who never considered anyone he met a stranger. Stu always found time to help his family, friends and strangers no matter who they were. He was beyond generous and truly will forever be considered "One of a Kind."
Stu is survived by the wife he loved so much for the past 35 years, Jane M. (Potter) Anderson; his son, Stuart B. Anderson, Jr. and his wife Joan of Worcester; three daughters, Kimberly P. Mathieu and her husband Kenneth of Fort Worth, TX, Bonnie M. LaRue and Tara M. Waszkiewicz and her husband Jim all of Millbury; two step-sons, Kevin Swart and his wife Donna of Staten Island, NY and Peter Swart and his wife Jayne of Myrtle Beach, SC; a step-daughter, Karen Hohmann and her husband Len of Quakertown, PA; fourteen grandchildren, Jessica Bunyard, KC Mathieu, Christopher Chartier, Jr., Stephanie Chartier, James Green, Robert LaRue, II, Lisa Lynch, Mark Champagne, Danielle Donegan, Nicholas Swart, Tiana Quinn, Daria Cardillo, Ian and Oliver Swart; fifteen great grandchildren, Jakob, Connor, Luke, Lucy, Devin, Kayson, Bentley, Norah, Patrick, Abigail, Gavin, Riley, Ella, Gavin and Auri; countless nieces, nephews and close friends. He is predeceased by his former wife, Laura M. Anderson; two brothers, Harris T. and Russell Anderson; four sisters, Virginia Tucker, Hazel Ridley, Dorothy Remuck and Pearl Turpin.
Services for Stu will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with his funeral service to be celebrated at 11:00 am in the First Congregational Church of Sutton, 307 Boston Road, Sutton, MA. Burial will follow in Armsby Road Cemetery, Sutton. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Tuesday, March 26th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. To share your thoughts and memories of Stu, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019