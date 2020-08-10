1/1
Sudha Gupta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sudha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Sudha (Sahab) Gupta, 82

Westboro - Dr. Sudha Gupta of 19 Longmeadow Rd. Westboro, left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dr. Satish Gupta, cardiologist, son Sanjeev Gupta, daughter Roopam Waghray, grandson Neel, granddaughters Nina and Simrun, and son-in-law Uday Waghray.

She was born in 1938 in Rajasthan, India, daughter of Dr. G.S. Gupta and Kamla Gupta. She did her doctor of medicine (MBBS) at SMS medical college, Jaipur and got married to Dr. Satish Gupta. She subsequently did doctorate in pharmacology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. She migrated to US in 1972 with family and worked as internist at Worcester State Hospital for about 20 years before retirement.

She was a lady with strong conviction in family values and spiritual values ingrained in her mind from Radha Soami faith, which she was deeply devoted to and applied in daily life activities. She enjoyed reading, gardening, table tennis and crossword puzzles. She excelled in crocheting, knitting, and needlework making decorative items. She was actively involved in voluntary work for India Society of Worcester and participated in the Boston Satsang prayers.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and we will miss her forever.

Any donations may please be sent to ISW for India Center Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved