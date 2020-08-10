Dr. Sudha (Sahab) Gupta, 82



Westboro - Dr. Sudha Gupta of 19 Longmeadow Rd. Westboro, left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dr. Satish Gupta, cardiologist, son Sanjeev Gupta, daughter Roopam Waghray, grandson Neel, granddaughters Nina and Simrun, and son-in-law Uday Waghray.



She was born in 1938 in Rajasthan, India, daughter of Dr. G.S. Gupta and Kamla Gupta. She did her doctor of medicine (MBBS) at SMS medical college, Jaipur and got married to Dr. Satish Gupta. She subsequently did doctorate in pharmacology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. She migrated to US in 1972 with family and worked as internist at Worcester State Hospital for about 20 years before retirement.



She was a lady with strong conviction in family values and spiritual values ingrained in her mind from Radha Soami faith, which she was deeply devoted to and applied in daily life activities. She enjoyed reading, gardening, table tennis and crossword puzzles. She excelled in crocheting, knitting, and needlework making decorative items. She was actively involved in voluntary work for India Society of Worcester and participated in the Boston Satsang prayers.



She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and we will miss her forever.



Any donations may please be sent to ISW for India Center Fund.





