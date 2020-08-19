Susan J. Bernard 76
Shrewsbury - Sue Bernard adored her family! It began when she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald E. Bernard on September 1, 1962 at Saint Anne's Church. They were each other's life partner through so many different facets of life. For over 28 years Sue managed the office for Jerry and their sons' well-known and respected business, Bernard Electric, until 2010 when they retired.
Jerry was an active member of Adelphi Council #4181 Knights of Columbus. Sue was often accompanying him to the many social activities sponsored by the council, but close to her heart was its special needs program where she was an active volunteer. They treasured their wonderful friendships that developed through the years from their involvement in Adelphi Council.
In early years Sue taught in the CCD program at Saint Mary's Church and served as a Den Mother for her sons' Cub Scout troop. She was an active volunteer in the Shrewsbury Public Schools and worked as an aide at Shrewsbury Nursing Home.
Sue and her husband resided at Walnut Drive before moving to Oak St. She treasured visits from family and friends, as hosting was her pleasure. In later life she greatly appreciated visits from Fr. O'Connell who touched her spiritual nature.
Sue died peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 with her family beside her. She was 76.
Born on August 21, 1943 in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Ovila D. (Lefty) and Helen T. (O'Connell) Adams. As a lifelong Shrewsbury resident, she was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School, class of 1961.
They suffered immeasurable loss with the unexpected death of her son, Gerald E. Bernard Jr. on September 27, 2007. She is also predeceased by her brother, David Adams and brothers-in-law, Raymond, and Donald Bernard.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, Jerry, she leaves their children; Sandra J. Marcello (Matthew) of South Yarmouth, Joseph D. Bernard (Jenn) of Holden, Jennifer A. Smith (Martin) of Sutton, her daughter-in-law, Lisa Bernard of Spencer; grandchildren, Kimberlee & Allyson Bernard, Matthew & Christopher Marcello, Maxwell & Brady Horgan; sisters, Lois Lowe and Nancy Dupuis (Ed), as well as great granddaughters, Amelia & Julia and many nieces & nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 25th at Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury per capacity limitations and following Covid-19 guidelines. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Those unable to attend we invite you to view Sue's services by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25th. Please understand that there are no calling hours per Sue's wishes.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Shrewsbury Special Needs Program | Parks & Recreation | 100 Maple Avenue | 2nd Floor | DPW Office | Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
To view Sue's online tribute and guest register please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by James & John Heald.