Susan C. Bjork, 64
WEBSTER/AUBURN - Susan C. "Sue" Bjork, 64, of Webster and formerly of Auburn, died on Saturday August 24, 2019 after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Worcester, daughter of Albert C. and Helen M. (Messier) Fornari, Sue was raised and educated in Auburn; she graduated from Auburn High School in 1972.
She married William E. Bjork in 1976 and spent 31 wonderful years together until his death in 2007. A longtime employee for Shaw's Supermarket, Sue dedicated twenty or so years to the company before her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed Scrabble and other board games, as well as playing Pitch at the Webster Legion and spending time with many friends at the Auburn Sportsman's Club. Sue loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and siblings, whenever possible.
Sue is survived by her children, Matthew Bjork of Webster and Michael Bjork and his wife Lauren of Auburn; her grandchildren, Savannah, Sadie, William, and Julia Bjork; her siblings, Michael Fornari and his wife Elaine of Worcester, Stephen Fornari of Charlton, and Ruth Vermilyea and her husband Kirk of Warren, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Helen, and her husband, William.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sue's family on Thursday August 29, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA 01501. A Funeral Service celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday August 30, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn. All are asked to join with them directly at church. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation by visiting www.srfcure.com. To leave a note of condolence or to view Sue's "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019