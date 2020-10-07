Susan (Deware) Cornelius, 72Clinton - Susan A. (Deware) Cornelius, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 5, 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Rainsford Deware, Jr. of Palm Beach, FL; Dorothy Mann of Claremont, NH; Wanda Loasby & husband George, and Debra Lowe, all of Leominster; her step-daughters, Yvette and Patricia; generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her infant son Kevin Michael Coltey.Susan was born in Clinton, daughter of the late Rainsford & Helen (Day) Deware. She was raised in Harvard and studied at the Bromfield School. Throughout her professional career Susan worked for the Van Brode Company in Clinton and later retired from Omni Rail in Leominster. She was a woman of faith and a former member of the First Congregational Church in Clinton. Sue enjoyed the beauty of the New England fall season and was happiest in the company of her family. A graveside service will be celebrated at 12PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at