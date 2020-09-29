Susan Delfanti

Susan Jean (Mitchell) Delfanti, 65
Milford MA - On Monday, September 28th, 2020 Susan Jean (Mitchell) Delfanti, 65, beloved wife of Thomas C. Delfanti and cherished mother of Mark and Michael Delfanti passed away at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Sue was born in Bay Shore NY, the daughter of the late George Mitchell and Anna (Heyboer) Mitchell of Milford MA. After graduating from Sayville High School in 1972, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from Springfield College in 1976.
Sue went on to advance her education at Quinsigamond Community College and became a registered nurse. She practiced nursing at Milford Regional Medical Center, Pastorello Clinic and later in the Milford Public Schools.
Susan is survived by her loving husband Thomas Charles Delfanti and their two children, Mark Delfanti and his fiancée Kara Johnson, both of Salt Lake City, Utah and Michael Delfanti of Charlestown, MA. Also surviving is her mother, Anna Mitchell of Milford, MA and her brother and his wife, John and Ann Mitchell of Rochester, NY. Sue also leaves her two sisters-in-law, Terrie (Delfanti) Sharp and her husband Paul, and Mary Delfanti. Also left behind are her dear nieces and nephew and so many special friends. She was pre-deceased by her father, George Mitchell.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the family's concern for the wellbeing of family members & friends a Private Funeral Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Milford. A Private Committal Service will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday (October 2nd) from 4pm to 7pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The International OCD Foundation, P O Box # 961029, Boston MA 02196 or to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.