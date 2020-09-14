Susan M. (Hadley) DiDonato, 61Holden - Susan M. (Hadley) DiDonato, 61, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in Worcester and raised in Holden, she was a daughter of C. Louise Hadley and the late William C. Hadley.Susan was a graduate of Wachusett High School and attended Worcester State College. She went on to further her education by attending Peterson Culinary School. She was a chef for The Growing Room Child Development Center in Berlin where she enjoyed serving many children over the years. She was a talented musician and performed with the C-Jammers band from 1990 to 2009. In her spare time she could often be found antiquing with her fiancé, Donald.She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her beloved mother, C. Louise Hadley of Holden; her fiancé, Donald J. Moore III of Holden; her brother, Craig Hadley and his wife, Ann of Keene, NH; her sister, Sharon Hadley and her partner, Luisa Tavares of Hudson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18 at St. George's Church, 38 Brattle Street, Worcester. Appropriate Covid-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester.