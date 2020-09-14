1/1
Susan DiDonato
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. (Hadley) DiDonato, 61

Holden - Susan M. (Hadley) DiDonato, 61, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in Worcester and raised in Holden, she was a daughter of C. Louise Hadley and the late William C. Hadley.

Susan was a graduate of Wachusett High School and attended Worcester State College. She went on to further her education by attending Peterson Culinary School. She was a chef for The Growing Room Child Development Center in Berlin where she enjoyed serving many children over the years. She was a talented musician and performed with the C-Jammers band from 1990 to 2009. In her spare time she could often be found antiquing with her fiancé, Donald.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her beloved mother, C. Louise Hadley of Holden; her fiancé, Donald J. Moore III of Holden; her brother, Craig Hadley and his wife, Ann of Keene, NH; her sister, Sharon Hadley and her partner, Luisa Tavares of Hudson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18 at St. George's Church, 38 Brattle Street, Worcester. Appropriate Covid-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved