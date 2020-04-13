|
Susan M. Erickson, 48
AUBURN - Susan M. "Sue" (O'Connor) Erickson, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Friday April 10, 2020.
Born in Worcester and raised in Millbury, Sue was one of two daughters born to loving parents, Thomas and Mary Ellen (Bradley) O'Connor. She was a 1989 graduate of Holy Name High School, from which she went on to attend Springfield College, graduating in 1993 with a degree in Physical Education. Several years later, Sue received her Master's degree in Business Administration from Clark University. She worked as the Office Manager for her family's company, Lanoco Specialty Wire Products, Inc., until she began working as a Physical Education Teacher for the City of Worcester. She met and married the love of her life, Michael F. Erickson in 2003, and they settled in Auburn to raise their family.
Along with her loving husband and parents, Sue is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth C. Erickson of Auburn; her sister, Maureen E. Rocheleau and her husband William of Worcester; her mother-in-law, Mary Erickson of Auburn; her aunt, Kathleen Lannon and her husband John of Millbury; her aunt, Ann Walsh of Boylston; and countless cousins and childhood friends, Allison Perry, Kerry Lannon, Michelle Morin, and Angel Schofield.
During weekends and summer vacations, Sue enjoyed relaxing on the Cape and fishing on the "Gracie Christine" with Mike and Elizabeth, shopping and getting manicures with Elizabeth – family meant everything to Sue. She adored traveling and time spent with family, friends, and the "Old Cart Gang."
Services for Sue will be held privately, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 (diabetes.org/donate). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Sue, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020