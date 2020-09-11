Susan Franks

Susan Ann Franks, 44Lancaster - Susan Ann (Elliott) Franks, 44, was a beautiful soul suddenly taken from us Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.Susan was born in Leominster on March 18, 1976 to Joan (Belliveau) Elliott and the late John Elliott. She grew up in Lunenburg where she participated in numerous sports and the student council. Susan then attended Mt. Wachusett Community College to study photography. Her love of photography and helping others inspired her to become a real estate agent and eventually partner to open her own brokerage.Throughout Susan's life, her children were her main drive. Her love of sports was evident, and she spent countless hours refereeing, coaching, being a team and dance mom as well as co-chairing the St. Bernard's Summer Carnival. She hosted team dinners and treated every person like they were her family, leading her children's friends to call her "Mama Sue". She truly was their mom away from home.After Susan met her fiancé Eric and moved to Lancaster, she worked for MOC food service at the Lancaster Senior Center. She loved being a part of the community, and enjoyed the outdoors being surrounded by nature. She was always camping, gardening or fishing. During the holidays, you would always see Susan in the kitchen making amazing meals. She truly was the life of the party and had a smile that lit up the room making any good day that much better.Her beautiful soul and free spirit will be sadly missed by all who knew her.Along with her parents, Susan leaves behind her beloved children Nastassja Franks and Derek (Deuce) Franks II, his fiancé Sydney Mullen, and their son Kairo Franks of Fitchburg; her fiancé Eric Lidstone of Lancaster; one sister Lisa and her husband Jim Mercier of Sturbridge; one sister-in-law Julia Ennoo and nephew Antwon Smith of Fitchburg; her mother's husband Phil Paradis of Lunenburg and his family; and ex-husband Derek Franks of Fitchburg.A Calling hour will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA.As the service will be held outside, the family asks that you bring a chair and follow all Covid restrictions. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, 1042 Church St, North Adams, MA 01247.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions can be made to Lancaster Council on Aging (Lancaster Senior Center), 695 Main St. #7, Lancaster, MA 01523.Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information.