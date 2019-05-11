|
|
Susan P. Gelles, 67
Jefferson - Susan P. Gelles, 67, the beloved wife of Howie Gelles, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. Sue was born in New Haven, CT, the youngest daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy Cattermole Porter. She was raised in Gardner and graduated from Gardner High School in 1969. She attended Winthrop and Hope Colleges before earning her BS in Nursing from Fitchburg State College in 1976 and then her Master's Degree from Anna Maria College in 1989. Sue had a long and rewarding nursing career, primarily at UMASS Medical Center and St. Vincent Hospital.
Sue met the love of her life, Howie Gelles, in 1975 and a year later they were married in Worcester. They established their home and raised their 3 sons in Jefferson.
Sue, along with her husband, served in the music ministry of many churches over the years, sharing the gift of her sweet voice as she sang praises to her Lord.Sue shared her strong faith, courage and love of the Lord with many while she bravely battled health issues most of her life. Sue and Howie were members of the Church of the Nativity in Northborough.
Sue will be deeply missed by her husband of 43 years, Howie Gelles; her dear sons who meant so much to her, Peter Gelles of Dracut and his companion, Maureen Murphy, Steve Gelles of Lake Worth, FL, and Tim Gelles of Baltimore , MD and his wife, Auni ; and her precious eight month old grandson, Edison Washington Gelles, all whom she loved dearly. She will also be deeply missed by her sisters, Pam Cardaci of Paxton and Trish Ray of Lake Park, FL and her husband, George Ray; her aunt and uncle Ardith and Robert Martin of Asheville, NC as well as her many cousins and nieces and nephews and friends.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 5-8 on Tuesday, May 14, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A celebration of Sue's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Church of the Nativity, 45 Howard St., Northborough. Interment will follow at Grove Cemetery, Holden.
Donations may be made in Sue's memory to Voice of the Martyrs (www.vom.org). To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome..com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2019