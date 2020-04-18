|
Susan Ann (Tuttle) Giarusso, 83
BARRE - Susan Ann (Tuttle) Giarusso, 83, died peacefully April 16, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Mansfield, MA, where she had received love and support from her daughter. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Carmelo Giarusso and infant son, Carmelo Giarusso, Jr and brothers, William Tuttle and David Tuttle. She is survived by her sons David Giarusso and his wife Michelle, of Peabody; William Giarusso and his wife Suzann, of Groton, MA; 3 daughters, Diana and her wife Marcy Lister, of Denver, CO; Susan "Suzie" Giarusso of Falls Church, VA; and Gina-Marie Giarusso, of Mansfield, MA. In addition, Susan leaves 9 grandchildren, Branden, Caitlin, Bridget, Andrew, Alexa, Morgan, Colin, Zach and Sean; 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. Susan was born in Ware, MA, the daughter of the late Olive (Hinkley) Tuttle of Barre and William Tuttle of ME. She and Mel lived in the Berkshires for 25 years. Upon his retirement in 1990, they relocated back to their hometown of Barre and built their retirement home on family land with the assistance of family and friends. Sue and Mel, were happy to be home and surrounded by their extended families. Neighbors with her brothers for many years on Wauwinet Road, the siblings surrounded their mother Olive. After her husband died, Susan cared for her mother until her death when she then moved closer to her daughter, Gina. Susan embraced the Italian family and culture into which she married. She learned Italian cooking from her mother-in-law and gave it her own spin. The family historian, she and Mel hosted many get-togethers, where folks came not only for the good Italian cooking but also for the love, laughter and a good game of Bocce. A life-long crafter, baker, gardener and do-it-yourself woman, Susan was especially proud of the many quilts she crocheted and sewed for all babies that crossed her path. She also grew a mean tomato. A life long lover of country music and polish polkas her children and grandchildren grew up listening to Willie, Waylon, Johnny, Conway and Happy Louie. A child advocate and nurturer, Susan worked in the public schools in Dalton, MA as an aide for special needs children. Later in life, she provided personal care for elderly members of the community. She loved them all. Throughout the years, she and Mel provided foster care and respite care for many families and children. Their home was always full of children, including their grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It was the family gathering place and nothing brought Susan more joy than her family. Susan will be buried privately in St. Joseph Cemetery, Barre next to her husband. Due to the Coronavirus stay at home order, the family regrets that no funeral Mass or calling hours can be scheduled. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd in Barre,
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020