Susan P. (Decker) Gothing, 61
CLINTON/HUBBARDSTON - Susan P. (Decker) Gothing, 61, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Healthcare Alliance - Leominster Hospital after an illness. Born in Cambridge and raised in Lancaster, Susan is the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Cameron) Decker who presently reside in Halfmoon, New York.
Besides her parents, Susan will be affectionately remembered and missed by her son, Grant E. Gothing and his wife, Elizabeth of Leominster; her daughter, Elise K. Smith and her husband, Jamie of Leominster; three brothers, Robert Decker of Sterling, Stephen Decker of Leominster and Scott Decker of South Pasadena, CA; a sister, Jennifer Labonte of Halfmoon, NY; a grandson, Graham and another on the way, Sawyer; her former husband, Gilbert M. Gothing of Hubbardston; nephews and nieces; and two granddogs, Ozzy and Ashby.
Susan graduated from Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton and MassBay Community College in Wellesley. After receiving her real estate license, Susan went to work for Aberman Realty in Lancaster where she spent 10 years. She worked the following 20 years as a loan officer at Boston Five Cents Savings Bank, Salem Five and most recently, Wells Fargo.
She loved to cook, work in her garden, and spend time with her family. Susan particularly enjoyed vacationing with her family along the coast of Cape May, New Jersey and Wilmington, North Carolina.
A funeral Mass for Susan will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, April 27, at Prince of Peace Church, 5 Worcester Rd., Princeton. A celebration of life will follow at 1pm at the Hubbardston Rod & Gun Club, 35 Williamsville Rd, Hubbardston. Burial will be held privately at Pine Grove Cemetery in Boylston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WHEAT Community Cupboard (https://www.uwotc.org/WHEAT) where Susan often volunteered her time. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019