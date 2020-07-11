Susan Haddad

Susan D. Haddad 59South Dennis - Susan D. Haddad 59 of South Dennis died Monday July 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness.Born in Worcester, Susan was the daughter of the late Emil Haddad, a well know jazz musician, and the late Winona Sawers Haddad Kostic, a former Ms. Worcester.Susan's determination in life, as a single mother, led her to taking college courses, operating a daycare, as well as full-time jobs such at Milford Tool & Die in Milford and Canco in West Yarmouth. She was most proud when she was able to buy her home for herself and her son.Susan then became an LPN and followed her passion for caring for others.She was an avid chef and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. You would always leave with a plate to take home, an "I love you", and her very strong opinion about various topics.Susan is survived by a son, Rory Haddad of South Yarmouth; a brother, Jeffrey Haddad of Hyannis; and several nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Emil "Kip" Haddad; and two sisters, Nancy Haddad Ingels and Cynthia Goldberg Roberts."She will be forever in our hearts".A memorial service will be held at a later date.Hallett Funeral Home273 Station Ave.South Yarmouth, MA