|
|
Susan N. Harper, 61
Hanover, NH - Susan N. Harper peacefully passed away on January 29, 2020, after a prolonged illness with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Born August 11, 1958 in Boston, MA to Dr. Robert S. Harper and Ursula (Wilhelm) Harper, Susan was the oldest of four children raised in Worcester, MA. She held fond memories of playing backyard sports with the neighborhood gang, lifeguarding at the city pool and taking family trips to ports afar. After graduating from Doherty High School in 1976, Susan attended Harvard (Class of 1980) where she majored in biology and captained the Varsity track team. She went on to Dartmouth Medical School (DMS) (Class of 1984) and completed her radiology residency at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. Susan returned to Hanover in 1989 to become a staff radiologist at the White River Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and an Assistant Dean in the Office of Academic Affairs at DMS.
For 25 years, she led The Match program at DMS where she guided more than 1,500 young doctors along their career paths. Susan also supervised the Dartmouth radiology residents during their rotations through the VA. A gifted educator, she was nominated by the students and elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honors Society, of which she became the chapter leader. Susan was also awarded the Outstanding Clinical Teacher of the Year Award and the Master Educator Award from DMS.
Passionate about spreading her love of the outdoors, Susan served as Secretary of the Hanover Conservation Council where she created the tradition of Kite Day. She also was a board member of the Ford Sayre Ski Council and headed the recreational cross-country ski program for over 10 years.
Susan always said that the most important part of her life was raising her three daughters and instilling in them the lifelong values of kindness and hard work.
Susan is survived by her husband, Chris Nice of Hanover, NH and three daughters: Katie Nice (husband, Chris Bachand-Parente) and Hannah Nice of New York, NY and Emily Nice, who returned to Hanover for the past two years to serve as Susan's primary caregiver, ensuring each day that Susan was surrounded by her favorite things. Susan is also survived by her parents, Robert and Ursula Harper of Worcester, MA, her siblings, Betsy Harper (husband, Dana Reed) of Littleton, MA, Amy Munger (husband, Bruce Munger) of Worcester, MA and Robert Harper Jr. (wife, Colleen Harper) of Southborough, MA, and many nieces and nephews. In honor of Susan's abiding love of nature, donations may be made to the Hanover Conservancy.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020