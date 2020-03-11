Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Church
495 Hartford Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Jacob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jacob


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Jacob Obituary
Susan R. (Lewis) Jacob

Oxford - Susan R. (Lewis) Jacob, 71, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

She is survived by her two children, Lynn M. DiGennaro of Millbury and Jeffrey Q. Jacob of Oxford; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Elleanna, Isabella, and Alexa; two brothers, David Lewis of California and Ralph Lewis of Arizona; her companion and dear friend of the family, Dennis King of Minnesota, as well as one nephew, several nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marjorie Jackson and Mary McDonough and her brother, Samuel Levasauskas.

Susan was born in Worcester to the late Ralph Lewis and Mary Rose (Miner) Lewis. She graduated from South High School in Worcester. She worked as a home health aide at UMass Memorial Hospital for over 25 years.

Family and faith were the center of her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Liberty Church, 495 Hartford Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -