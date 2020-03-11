|
Susan R. (Lewis) Jacob
Oxford - Susan R. (Lewis) Jacob, 71, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.
She is survived by her two children, Lynn M. DiGennaro of Millbury and Jeffrey Q. Jacob of Oxford; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Elleanna, Isabella, and Alexa; two brothers, David Lewis of California and Ralph Lewis of Arizona; her companion and dear friend of the family, Dennis King of Minnesota, as well as one nephew, several nieces, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marjorie Jackson and Mary McDonough and her brother, Samuel Levasauskas.
Susan was born in Worcester to the late Ralph Lewis and Mary Rose (Miner) Lewis. She graduated from South High School in Worcester. She worked as a home health aide at UMass Memorial Hospital for over 25 years.
Family and faith were the center of her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Liberty Church, 495 Hartford Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020