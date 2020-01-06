|
Susan M. Johnson, 61
Auburn - Susan M. Johnson, 61 of Auburn passed away peacefully at Rose Monahan Hospice Home on Wednesday January 1, 2020.
She leaves behind William, her beloved husband of twenty years, son Marc Brady and his wife Holly of Oakham, daughter Nicole LaVergne and her husband Thomas Jr. of Oxford, daughter Brittany George of Auburn, stepson William and his wife Nancy of Holden, stepdaughter Megan White and her husband Scott of Holden. She was a loving Nana to 7 grandchildren, Jeffrey & Caleb Brady, Colin Kelly & Thomas LaVergne III, Jamie Lynn Goodall and Benjamin & Adeline Johnson.
Susan was predeceased by her father Thomas Gallacher. She leaves her mother Gloria Gallacher of Auburn, her grandmother Pearl Brunell of Millbury, sisters Kathy Gallacher of Millbury, Carolyn Lewis of Millbury, Kerri Baltramaitis and her husband Joe of Northbridge and brother Jeff Gallacher and his wife Michelle of Columbia, TN. Susan also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grand-kids. She enjoyed going to concerts, the casino and vacationing at the beach in Maine and Virginia. For many years she enjoyed sewing and attending craft fairs with her mother, Gloria.
Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Susan at her Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 12th from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Auburn Elk's Lodge, 754 Southbridge Street in Auburn. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Second Chance Animal Services. Please visit Susan's tribute & guestbook at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020