Susan L. (Carr) Kaupelis, 61
Worcester - Worcester - Susan L. (Carr) Kaupelis, 61, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Born on September 29, 1957 in Waltham, she was a daughter of Corinne (LeBlanc) Carr and the late Chester T. Carr Jr. Raised in Waltham from she graduated Waltham High School (1975).
She was married to the late Edward D. Kaupelis (Sept. 24, 2010).
She worked the last 12 years as a medical billing specialist in the offices of Dr. Wayne Glazer.
She leaves her mother, Corinne Carr of Green Bay, WI; siblings, Diane R. Carr (Lee Straate) of Sturgeon Bay, WI and David T. Carr (Diane) of Waltham; her fiancé Ronald Kerswell of Worcester; nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Family and friends will honor and remember Susan's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte.20), Waltham on Saturday, October 26th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed her funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial follows in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.
In lieu of flowers donations to UMass Memorial Health Care Cancer Center, 55 Lake Avenue North, Worcester, MA 01655 would be appreciated.
Susan's complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019