Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester St.
N. Grafton, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
640 Main St.
Shrewsbury, MA
Susan Lorden Obituary
Susan M. Lorden, 78

Shrewsbury - Susan M. (Waters) Lorden, 78, passed away October 8, 2019 following an illness. All are welcome to gather with Sue's family and friends Tuesday October 15th from 10am-11:30 am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Mary's Church 640 Main St. Shrewsbury, MA 01545. She will then be laid to rest at Mountainview Cemetery in Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will be published on Friday October 11th.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
