Susan M. Lorden, 78
Shrewsbury - Susan M. (Waters) Lorden, 78, passed away October 8, 2019 following an illness. All are welcome to gather with Sue's family and friends Tuesday October 15th from 10am-11:30 am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by the celebration of her Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Mary's Church 640 Main St. Shrewsbury, MA 01545. She will then be laid to rest at Mountainview Cemetery in Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will be published on Friday October 11th.
