Susan Menanson, 69
WORCESTER - Susan Menanson, 69, of Worcester, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus after an illness.
She leaves two sisters, Nancy F. Sawyer and her husband Clifford R. Sawyer, and Mary E. Menanson and her husband James R. Iannotti, all of Worcester; a nephew Marc, five nieces, Leigh, Lindsay, Laura, Elizabeth and Rachel; and several cousins including Carolyn F. Smith and her husband Jeffrey J. Smith.
Susan was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Mary J. (McDermott) Menanson and William F. Menanson.
She was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School and Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee. She later earned a master's degree in education at Clark University.
Susan began a long and adventurous career in education as a teacher in Belen, New Mexico. She followed to spend more than 15 years teaching English in the rural town of Kerang, Victoria in Australia. She later moved back to Massachusetts and taught at the Greater Lawrence Technical High School and Hudson High School, retiring last year.
Susan was a member of All Saints Church in Worcester, the Hudson Education Association, the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association.
Susan was a voracious reader and belonged to several book clubs during her lifetime. She loved the works of William Shakespeare and traveled to Shakespearian festivals including those in England and Oregon to revel with others in Shakespearian devotion.
Susan's family wishes to thank the UMass-Memorial Oncology medical staff and the nursing staff on the 6th Floor for their skilled and compassionate care.
Calling hours are Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral service will be Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in All Saints Church, 10 Irving St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hudson High School to benefit its library, 69 Brigham St., Hudson, MA 01749, the Worcester Public Library, 3 Salem Sq., Worcester, MA 01608, or to a charity one's choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019