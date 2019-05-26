|
|
Susan D. Mero, 57
Whitinsville - Susan D. Mero, 58, of Whitinsville, MA, passed away May 24, 2019, surrounded by love and light, in the loving arms of her son in law, Nicholas Bengtson.
She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and was the daughter of her loving parents, Rosa Lee and Francis Mackey. Sue went to West Boylston High School where she made many friends that she still has today!
She married the late Gary Mero, and they lived together in Barre, MA for over 20 years. Susan is survived by 1 daughter, Stephanie Mero and 1 stepdaughter, Janesa Mero; a brother, James Mackey; three grandchildren, Kayci Mero, Nicholas Mero, and Jordan Nielsen; her sister in law and dear friend, Susanne (Mero) Westerman of Worcester; as well as many friends. Susan was predeceased by her loving husband in 2007.
Susan had a heart the size of Texas, many friends that loved and cherished her kind spirit, and she was the best momma to her only child, Stephanie. She absolutely loved her furbabies and ANY animal she came across. Coffee and music were her life… and that included her two favorite bands, The Beatles and the Grateful Dead. She absolutely LOVED to travel and was often called to be near the sea. Susan had the most outgoing personality and infectious laugh and her smile literally lit up a room. She was the most generous, kind soul and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her!
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a Prayer Service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests that people make donations in support of the Fox Run Kennel, 491 Walnut Hill Road, Barre, MA 01005.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019