Susan Meservey, 72



North Oxford - Susan "Sue" Meservey 72, of Oxford passed away Thursday, June 18th at UMass Medical Center Worcester, Ma. She was predeceased by loving husband Martyn Meservey in 2001.



Susan was born in Worcester the daughter to the late Charles and Statia (Szuba) Collins. She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1966. Susan devoted her time to raising her family in Oxford. She opened her heart and home to all the neighborhood kids and was called MOM by many. She recently has worked at Walmart in North Oxford for over 20 yrs. Her greatest joy however was her grandchildren and spending time with family. Susan, an animal lover, had a fond passion for reading, history and the paranormal.



Susan is survived by her two sons Michael Stott and wife Sersia, David Stott; daughter Melissa Stott with whom she lived; two step-sons Martyn Wright and wife Theresa, Richard Wright and wife Heidi; two brothers Dennis Collins and wife Geraldine, Charles Collins Jr. and wife Betty; sister-in-law Denise Collins. She was predeceased by brother James Collins. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be private at the request of the family.



A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely together.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store