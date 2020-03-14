|
|
Susan E. (Johnson) Millett, 70
Worcester - Susan E. (Johnson) Millett, 70, of Worcester died on Thursday, March 12th in her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Susan is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 25 years, Daniel Millett; a brother, William H. Johnson of Maine; two sisters, Nancy E. Naoum and her husband, Steven of Worcester and Lynda J. Rogers of Auburn; a sister in law, Ruth Allen of Maine and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Susan was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Harold and Betty Johnson and graduated from the former Commerce High School.
Mrs. Millett worked in the food service industry for many years. She recently retired from the Worcester Restaurant Group where she had worked for 20 years as the human resources manager for The Sole Proprietor, VIA Italian Table and the 111 Chop House. Susan previously worked for Maxwell Silverman's, Certified Nursing and as a surgical technician at the former Hahnemann Hospital.
Susan was a member of the Worcester/Auburn Emblem Club where she served as an officer and past president. Mrs. Millett was a Gold Circle member of the Hanover Theater and Greendale People's Church. She was active in the community and was proud of the work she did, while lobbying at the statehouse to keep Rutland Heights open for an additional year to help local veterans that were dealing with PTSD. Susan played an instrumental role along with her friends in the Emblem Club to help get the former Massachusetts Veterans Shelter up and running, and it is still open and thriving today as Veterans Inc.
Mrs. Millett looked forward to her trips to Las Vegas with her husband where they made many friends over the years. However, she was the happiest when she was spending time with her family, cheering on the New England Patriots or being with her boxer, Camilla.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Susan at 6:30 PM on Thursday, March 19th in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Memorial calling hours will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 PM in the funeral home before the celebration. Members of the Worcester / Auburn Emblem Club are invited to gather for a ritual at 6:45 during the celebration of life. Memorial contributions in memory of Susan may be made to either Boxer Rescue Inc. PO Box 440 Grafton, MA 01519 or the Worcester/Auburn Emblem Club PO Box 548 Auburn, MA 01501.
To share a memory of Susan or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020