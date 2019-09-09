|
|
Susan L. Nowak, 67
Webster - Susan L. (Rizner) Nowak, 67, died Friday, September 6, 2019 in Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a brief illness with her family at her side. Her husband of 43 years, Robert T. Nowak, died in 2016.
She leaves a son, Christopher M. Nowak and his wife Melissa of Oxford; a grandson, Matthew C. Nowak of Oxford; her mother-in-law, Barbara T. (Piasta) Nowak of Webster; nieces and nephews. She also leaves her cat Abby. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy J. Marcoux.
She was born in Southbridge, the daughter of Albert P. and Pauline C. (Mellen) Rizner and lived in Webster most of her life. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1970.
Mrs. Nowak was a data entry specialist at Commerce Insurance Company, now Mapfre, for over 40 years before retiring earlier this year.
She enjoyed reading and solving Sodoku puzzles. She treasured spending time with her family.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, at 11:00 AM in Saint Roch's Church, 332 Main Street, Oxford. Donations in her name may be made to Willy's Kitty Angels, PO Box 246, Northbridge, MA 01534. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019