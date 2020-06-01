Susan M. (Fleming) O'NeillYarmouthport - On Sunday, May 31st, Susan M. (Fleming) O'Neill of Yarmouthport, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after a four-and-a-half-year courageous battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. Sue recently celebrated her 80th birthday on January 13th.She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Fred M. and Helen (Gaier) Fleming. Sue leaves behind her daughter Kathleen Daige and husband, Thomas Daige, of Leicester, and her son, William O'Neill, and his fiancé Robin Sargent of Lunenburg.In addition to her children, Sue (Mamie) leaves behind her pride and joy, her grandchildren; Katelyn and her husband Michael Mercer, Ashley Daige, Jeffrey Daige and Evan O'Neill; and her great-grandchildren, James Booth, Charlotte and Jane Mercer, Avyana, Bentley, and Olivia O'Neill. She was predeceased by her grandchildren Sean, Riley and Kelsie O'Neill. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.In her addition to her family, she leaves Kelly Flynn, who was like a second daughter to her.Sue had many dear friends, from all walks of life, and was known to them as SZQ. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, going to the beach, and having a good time with her Cape, Florida, and Worcester friends. She was quite the party coordinator; planning birthday parties, holiday parties, and card games. You could always expect a birthday card from her in the mail. She adored and appreciated all of her friends and they often described her as fun-loving, courageous, kind, loyal, and the life of the party.Sue grew up in Worcester on Wyola Drive with her parents, Fred and Helen, her sister Jean, and her older brothers Fred (Buzzy) and David. She enjoyed Sunday outings at Singletary Rod and Gun Club, fishing, swimming and picnicking with her family. She cherished memories of family celebrations, in particular the annual Petty Christmas Eve party. Christmas was her favorite holiday and going to the Cape Cod Pops Holiday Show followed by dinner at Hyannis Yacht Club, making Christmas cookies, and walking the Christmas Stroll was something she looked forward to every year.Sue graduated with the Class of 1958 from St. Peter's High School and was the first in her family to attend college. She had an incredibly strong work ethic and spent 36 years as a mortgage banker, retiring from Worcester County Institution for Savings. She participated in banking courses and training at the American Banking Association. She also served as President of Savings Bank Women of Massachusetts.To say that Sue loved animals would be an understatement. Her beloved four-legged companions included her horses, Irish Mist and Bonnie Blue. Her German Shepards, Dutchess and Maggie, were faithful companions and she considered them her "fur babies". Her "grand dog", Abe, was especially comforting to her in her final weeks. Sue volunteered and was supportive of the Barnstable County Youth Ranch, the Worcester County Sheriff's Mounted Unit and the New England Mounted Police Association.Sue was an avid golfer. She golfed in many leagues and enjoyed her time on the links with the "Golden Girls". She was an active and enthusiastic supporter of the Robert F. Kennedy Golf Tournament held yearly at the Cape.Her memory will live on in the lives and hearts of all her family and friends. Her strength and courage will be admired and remembered by those who loved her. A special thank you to each and every person who helped Sue during her long battle with cancer; it takes a village and she was very grateful for all of the love and support she was given throughout this difficult time.Family and friends are invited to to celebrate her life with visiting hours on Thursday, June 4th from 9:00am until 11:00am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will be follow at 11:30 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Cape. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape and Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund: PO Box 582, South Dennis, MA 02660.