Susan J. Paquin, 70
AUBURN - Susan J. Paquin, of Auburn, died peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a period of declining health with her family at her side. She was the wife of Roger P. Paquin with whom she recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.
The daughter of Veronica (Balukonas) and Francis J. Farrell, Sr., Susan was born, raised and educated in Worcester. She graduated from North High School in Worcester in 1967.
In addition to her husband Roger, she is survived by her children Michelle A. Carrier of Auburn, Christine M. Paquin and her partner James Conway of Leicester, Michael S. Paquin and his partner Brenda Kuchnicki of Auburn; four grandchildren; siblings, John Farrell, Patricia Murphy, Joyce Burns; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Francis Farrell and James Farrell.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Susan's family between hours of 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. For a complete obituary or to leave a note of condolence please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
