Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Susan Pfeiffer Obituary
Susan A. Pfeiffer

W. Barnstable - West Barnstable – Susan A. (Riley) Pfeiffer, 74 passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 after a long illness. She was the daughter of John and Katherine (Wall) Riley. Susan had a long career as a legal and executive secretary in the Metrowest area before retiring to the Cape. She is survived by her loving family: devoted husband Ron of W. Barnstable and sisters Joan Riley of W. Barnstable and Mary Hojnacki and her husband Jerome of Groton, MA as well as close cousins and friends. Susan will be greatly missed. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
