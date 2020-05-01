Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Roney Funeral Home - North Chapel
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
Susan A. Pizzimenti, 101

GRAFTON/SHREWSBURY - Susan A. (Maccario) Pizzimenti, 101, passed away peacefully at home April 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Her husband of 39 years, Anthony Pizzimenti, passed away in 1983. Susan is survived by her children Anthony Pizzimenti and his wife Janet, Patrick Pizzimenti and his wife Jean and James Pizzimenti and his wife Deborah, her grandchildren Anthony Pizzimenti, Christine Merrill, Stephanie Harris, Michael, Stephen, Laura, Janine and Charlene Pizzimenti, her great-grandchildren Sydney, Cole, Emma, Kenley, Zachary, Jocelyn and Nathan along with many nieces and nephews. Susan was the last surviving of 8 children and was predeceased by her siblings Charlie, Albert, Joseph, Louis and Fred Maccario, Mae Morda and Mildred Robertson. Susan was born July 5, 1918, in Hoboken, NJ, just a few months before the Boston Red Sox won the World Series title that started their 86 year championship drought. She was the daughter of the late Antoinette (Gallo) and James Maccario. Her roots were in Hoboken and eventually Brooklyn, NY. While she was always hardworking, the many jobs she had over the years did not define her.

Susan had a deep faith in God and Jesus Christ and always trusted in God's will as her guidance in life. She taught universal human love and acceptance to her children, helping to make the world a better place.

Susan leaves a legacy of a large, close knit Italian family which gave her tremendous pride, as her Italian heritage and cooking were always a big part of who she was. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor Susan with a donation to at . Funeral services and burial for Sue will be private at her family's convenience. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or special message is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020
