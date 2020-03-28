|
|
Susan E. Reynolds
PAXTON - Susan Elizabeth (Ginese) Reardon Reynolds of Paxton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 surrounded by her devoted immediate family.
Susan lived in Worcester most of her life and was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Susan was a very gifted teacher and loved working at Belmont Street School in Worcester.
Susan leaves her dear husband of 30 years, Robert Reynolds, of Paxton; her loving son Michael Reardon, his wife Kathryn and their daughter Ellaria Susan of Westwood; her beloved daughter Katie Weed and her husband Jared of Worcester; and her sister Maureen Mitchell of Worcester.
Susan loved the beaches of Cape Cod, spoiling her granddaughter, and playing Scrabble with her best friends Ginny and Joan.
Susan had a wonderful sense of humor, incredible strength, and a passion for life.
The celebration of Susan's life will take place in the late Spring and will be announced closer to the date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020