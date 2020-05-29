Susan St. Francis
Susan M. St. Francis

May 27 1949-May 24 2020

WORCESTER - Susan M. St. Francis, 70, passed away on Sunday, May 24.

Sue was a giving and joyful soul just like the meaning of her name "to be joyful" and she was that. Her smile could brighten a room full of people. She was generous with her riches in a way only a Lily flower could.

Sue was a kind loving mother to her two children Marie S. Otano and Ronald St. Francis, Jr. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Margerita, Ray, Brittney, Kayla, Tyler, Emma and Ben.

This Lily flower will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Services to be held at a future date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
