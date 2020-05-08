|
Susan H. Starobin, 74
Wells, Maine - Susan H. Starobin, JD, RN, passed away from Alzheimer's disease on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Avita of Wells, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Born in Worcester, MA in 1944, Susan pursued her education and professional training as a nurse and later attorney in Massachusetts before relocating to Maine in 1996, where she launched an encore career in real estate. The daughter of Edward and Mary (Synaskas) Hosnander, Susan graduated from South High School in 1962 and received a scholarship to Worcester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1965 as class Vice President. Susan distinguished herself in medicine as an adept and thoughtful ICU and cardiovascular nurse, collaborating with pioneers in the field to develop clinical techniques and training in cardiac catheterization, patient care and education.
First in her family to attend college, Susan advanced her education while working full-time as a nurse, studying at Boston University and Fitchburg State before completing her BA at Clark University in Psychology and Music in 1975. Susan later pursued legal studies at Western New England School of Law, where she served on the Law Review, commuting daily to Springfield while also raising two young children.
After earning her JD in 1985, Susan practiced law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and served for nearly a decade as an advocate in the juvenile and family court system. A trusted professional and friend, Susan was cherished as a silent hero, who could be counted on to help with whatever was needed and would literally give away the coat off her back to someone who needed it more. Susan also contributed to statewide policy on children's rights through service as president of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC), receiving a Citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives in recognition of her outstanding service to children in need in 1989.
Upon relocating to Maine in 1996, Susan pursued new interests in environmental conservation, land use planning, home design, and real estate, eventually co-founding a small business, Coastline Properties, in Ogunquit. She thrived in vibrant small-town life and contributed her leadership skills to both the Planning Board and Conservation Commission. An enthusiastic citizen scientist, Susan also helped sample local rivers to check water quality and walk the sand dunes to monitor piping plover nesting sites.
CEO of her household, Susan was a master home-cook, Swedish coffee-bread baker, gardener, seamstress, and tinkerer-extraordinaire. Talented as a young violinist with a keen ear for music, Susan appreciated opportunities to hear live performances, from Dar William's folk concerts to the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Susan enjoyed driving on road trips to visit family and friends--and welcoming family back home after travels near and far.
At home and in her community, Susan was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and public citizen. Her family and friends will always remember her bright eyes, brilliantly disarming smile, and unconditional love for us. We love you, Mom.
She leaves her husband and beloved companion of nearly 50 years, Dr. Oscar E. Starobin, Professor of Medicine (Emeritus) at the University of Massachusetts Medical School; her sister, Carol Kenneway of Auburn, MA; her son, David of NYC; her daughter, Shana, son-in-law, Moshe, and grandchildren, Eli and Roni, of Brunswick, ME and Israel; along with nieces, nephews, neighbors, and dear friends.
A private funeral honoring Susan's life was held at Beth Israel Congregation in Bath, Maine on Monday, April 15, 2019. To honor Susan's memory, donations may be made to Housing Resources for Youth, care of Tedford Housing, PO Box 958, Brunswick, ME 04011, https://tedfordhousing.org/donate/.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020