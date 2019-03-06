|
|
Susan Leland (Dickens) Stukuls, 75
HARDWICK - Susan Leland (Dickens) Stukuls, 75, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Susan leaves her husband of fifty-five years, Jacob, her three children, Sally-Ann Stukuls, Darrin Stukuls and Amy Stukuls and her husband Eli Barrieau, and five grandchildren, Joelle, Anthony, Devon, Silas and Weston.
Susan grew up in Sherborn, MA and was the daughter of Fredrick and Dorothy Dickens. She graduated from Framingham High School and Chandler School for Women and went to work for Dana Hall School in Wellesley. Later she ran a construction company with her husband for seventeen years.
Susan moved to Hardwick MA twenty-five years ago and fell in love with the town and its people. She was well known and loved for her hard work and participation in many town activities. She was also known for her excellent work at hand quilting.
We would like to thank all her friends and Hardwick residents for all the support they have provided over the last year of her illness. We would also like to thank the staff for the wonderful care at Baystate Regional Cancer Program at Mary Lane Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Susan's life on April 22, 2019 from 2-5pm at the family residence 160 Greenwich Rd. in Hardwick. Burial will be private for the family in Hardwick Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory are suggested to Baystate Regional Cancer Program at Baystate Mary Lane, 85 South Street Ware, MA 01082 Attn: Anne.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019