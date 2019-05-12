|
Susan C. Tanona, 65
WORCESTER - Susan C. (Lind) Tanona, 65, of Worcester, died peacefully on Friday, May 10th surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, John H. Tanona; her sister, Patricia Jeznach and her husband, Gary of Sturbridge; thirteen nephews and nieces, and their spouses and many grand nephews and nieces.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Carl and Pauline (Granville) Lind and was a 1971 graduate of South High School, the Hahnemann School for Laboratory Technicians and attended QCC. Susan had worked for the American Red Cross for 38 years in various laboratory departments as well as in the donor room. She was a member of St. Peter's Parish and the American Society of Clinical Pathology. Susan will be remembered for her outgoing nature, her love of life, animals and birds, the outdoors, trips to the beach and gardening. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her nephews and nieces who provided her much joy and happiness.
Her funeral is Wednesday, May 15th, with a service at 11:00 a.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Please omit flowers and make contributions to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or to the American Red Cross of Central Massachusetts, 2000 Century Dr., Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019