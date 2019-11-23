|
Susan M. (Lorion) Walton, 70
Shrewsbury - Susan M. (Lorion) Walton, 70, of Shrewsbury died Friday, November 22, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of Lyman J. and Ruth M. (Ward) Lorion and graduated from Shrewsbury High School. Susan worked as a security guard at Digital Equipment Corp. and BJ's Wholesale Club for many years. Her love and compassion for animals was truly embedded in her heart..
Susan was predeceased by her husband of 16 years, Thomas R. Walton in 2006. She is survived by her son, Mark J. Belanger and his wife Nicole of Boylston, a grandson, Cavin Sok and two granddaughters, Jordan and Madison Belanger. She is also survived by her longtime companion Ronald Fogg of Shrewsbury, two brothers, Paul J. Lorion of Shrewsbury and Barry J. Lorion, Sr. of Worcester and nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brother Roger D. Lorion, Sr.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 29th from 5-7pm at Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street, Worcester. The Funeral Service is Saturday, November 30th at 9:30am in the Funeral Home immediately followed by burial in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019