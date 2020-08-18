Susan M. (Larkham) Zanauskas, 66
SPENCER - Susan M. (Larkham) Zanauskas, 66, of So. Spencer Rd., died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
She leaves her husband of 41 years, David Zanauskas, her sons John Zanauskas of Spencer and Mike Zanauskas and his fiance Tonya Bellerive of Southbridge, a brother Thomas Larkham and his wife Deborah of Millbury, sisters Mary Barrows of Worcester, and Laurie Larkham of Grafton, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Joseph Larkham.
Born in Union City, Tenn., she was the daughter of Herbert and Shirley (Ducharme) Larkham and later graduated from Grafton High School. Sue was a shipper/receiver at Wyman Gordon Co. in Grafton for 41 years, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish.
Along with her husband, she enjoyed her time on Cape Cod, walking the beach at Race Point, gardening, and bird watching.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21st. at 10 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours following Covid-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice
