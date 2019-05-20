|
Susan (LaFrenier) Brothers, 67
Leicester - Susan (LaFrenier) Brothers, 67, of Leicester, passed away Sunday, May 19th in St. Vincent Hospital after a brief illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Thomas H. Brothers; her son, Christian T. Brothers and her daughter, Karli Kerswell both of Leicester; three sisters, Helen A. Cohen of Worcester, Leslie Treat and her husband, Raymond of Leicester and Beth LaFrenier and her husband, Albert Oller of Worcester and three grandsons, Ryan Carney, and Darren and Joseph Carr. Her brother Steven Ross LaFrenier predeceased her.
She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of Clifton and Lillian (Warrington) LaFrenier and had worked as an LPN for Evans Manor Nursing Home for 20 years, and later for Apple Homecare. Susan enjoyed her cats and the wildlife surrounding her home as well as tending to her garden and knitting. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with family, especially her grandsons.
Her funeral is Thursday, May 23rd with a service at 11:00 a.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with burial following at Worcester County Memorial Park. Calling hours are Wednesday, May 22nd, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019