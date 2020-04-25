|
|
Susanne Lavigueur Latour, 80
Clearwater, FL / Southbridge - Susanne (Girard) Lavigueur Latour , 80, of Clearwater, Florida was granted her angel wings on April 24th after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Susanne is survived by her 4 daughters, Linda Downer and her husband Daniel of Southbridge, Gail Briggs and her husband Gary of Dudley, Lisa Stankard and her husband Michael of Waltham and Jill Congdon and her husband Kevin of Southbridge. She will fondly be remembered as "Rappin' Grandma" by her 10 grandchildren, Edwin, Brett, Rico, Torey, Emily, Samantha, Sophie, Kirsten, Jessica and Charlie and affectionately referred to as "Gigi" to her 4 "greats", Wes, Edwin III, Brody and Jonah. She leaves her sister-in-law Prudence Wood and her husband Theodore and 4 nieces. She was predeceased by her first husband of 37 years, Lawrence "Sam" Lavigueur, beloved second husband, Charles Latour, her daughter Denise Ortiz, her sister Diane Ricci and nephew Robert Ricci, Jr.
Sue was born in Southbridge the daughter of Armand and Beatrice (Hoffschir) Girard. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing becoming a RN in 1989, where she was ranked first in the nation on the NCLEX RN boards. The majority of her nursing career consisted of working at Harrington Memorial Hospital's Pediatric Department in Southbridge and Fallon Healthcare in Auburn where she worked until her retirement.
Sue was a devoted member of the Optimist Club, United Way, American Legion, volunteer at St. Catherine of Sienna Church and Morton Plant Hospital. It was her goal to spread optimism, positivity and "Live Life to the Fullest."
Sue loved to travel, sing karaoke, kayak, paint, write songs and stories, spend time with friends and most importantly spend quality time with her family, whom she cherished most. She touched the hearts of many.
A graveside service for Sue in Old Notre Dame Cemetery and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1955 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 or to the in Susanne's name.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing local arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020