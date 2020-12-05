1/1
Suzanne Antonelli
1950 - 2020
Suzanne M. Antonelli

New York - Suzanne Margaret (McGeary) Antonelli died of complications after surgery in New York City on Nov. 28 at the age of 70. Born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Bernard J. and Virginia (Lorange) McGeary, she lived on New York's Upper East Side for forty-one years. Suzanne, known to all as "Moma," is survived by devoted husband Steven, loving children Megan, wife of Ben Gerst, Caroline, wife of José Almada, William, and by her cherished grandchildren Ryan and Owen Gerst and Matias Almada-Antonelli. She leaves behind her brothers, Paul and Bernard McGeary. She was predeceased by another brother, Daniel McGeary. She was the loving aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Suzanne's proudest accomplishment was her family- the children and grandchildren she loved to the moon and back. A memorial celebration of Suzanne's life will be held in Worcester at a later, safer date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
