|
|
Suzanne M. (Laflash) Cronin, 78
Norhtbridge - Suzanne M. (Laflash) Cronin, 78, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Cronin; a daughter, Tricia Lambert, four grandchildren, Noah, Tucker, Caroline (Coco), and Alexandra Lambert, and a sister, Arlene Murray, and her husband, George, all of Northbridge. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy R. Cronin, in 2018.
Mrs. Cronin was born in Northbridge, September 12, 1941, a daughter of Clarence and Yvette (Lussier) Laflash, and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Northbridge High School. She was an administrative assistant at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge for 35 years prior to retiriing in 2006. Previously, she worked at GE Telechron in Ashland, where she met her future husband.
Suzanne was an active member of Saint Peter's Church in Northbridge, where she volunteered and taught CCD classes for many years, and she volunteered at the Piece of Bread in Whitinsville. She loved to travel, especially with her son, Tim, and she delighted in time spent with her grandchildren. Her interests included knitting, baking and shopping.
Mrs. Cronin's Funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Thursday, May 28, in Saint Peter's Church, Church Avenue, Northbridge. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. There are no Calling Hours. Memorial donations are requested to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 125 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10303. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020