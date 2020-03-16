|
Suzanne E. Ligor
Holden - Suzanne E. (Vaugh) Ligor, 80, formerly of Parker Road, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester.
She leaves her husband of 59 years, John M. Ligor; two daughters, Amy E. Brandes and her husband John of Plymouth, Kathleen A. Fors and her husband Donald of Holden; a sister, Ann Gaudette of Shrewsbury; 2 grandchildren, Ryan Fors of Worcester, MacKenzie Brandes of Boston; and many nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Mitzi Richards and Kathleen Gagne, both predeceased her.
She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Belval) Vaugh and was a graduate of Commerce High School.
Sue loved working as Purchasing Manager at the former Heald Machine Company in Worcester. She was a former member of the Green Hill Golf Course Women's League in Worcester and the Colonial Bowling Ladies League in Auburn. Sue was a long-time member of St. George's Church in Worcester where she assisted with the Harvest Festival.
Sue enjoyed socializing with her family and friends, golfing, knitting, crafts, yardwork, reading, baking, scrabble, crossword puzzles, card games and watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and participate in school related activities. Sue also enjoyed her woodworking shop at home, walking at the Holden Reservoir and her winter vacations in Cocoa Beach, Florida with her extended Floridian family.
The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation for the loving care given by the Jewish Healthcare Center Third Floor Certified Nursing Assistants and Nurses, and for the dedicated support from the Administrative Staff.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden. There are no calling hours. To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020